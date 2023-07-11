ROCKY TOP, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee Highway Patrol is asking for help finding a man from Kentucky who was last seen in Rocky Top and may be having a medical emergency.

The law enforcement agency said on Facebook Tuesday that troopers found a white four-door Lexus belonging to Jacob Kennamer, of Kentucky, parked alongside I-75 North in Campbell County on Sunday, July 9.

THP says Kennamer is believed to be armed and dangerous. He was last known to rent a hotel room in Rocky Top, which is located in Anderson County.

Jacob Kennamer. (THP)

According to THP, it’s suspected that Kennamer may be experiencing a medical emergency.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to dial 911 or contact THP Lt. William Bruce at 865-544-3384, option 0.