THP: Mack-Truck collided with state trooper’s cruiser on I-81; driver and trooper were sent to hospital with injuries

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol reports that a Mack-Truck collided with a state trooper’s cruiser Wednesday afternoon on I-81, sending both the driver and the trooper to the hospital.

THP says that a state trooper’s cruiser had all of the emergency lights activated on the vehicle and was coming from the left lane, going to the right shoulder of Interstate 81.

Then a Mack-Truck was traveling north in the right lane of I-81 and swerved to the right to avoid hitting the trooper’s cruiser, but was unable to avoid contact.

The Mack hit the cruiser on the passenger side which caused it to spin around several times and come to a final rest facing west, partially in the median of the north bound lane.

The driver of the Mack was unable to control his vehicle and it overturned and came to a final rest blocking both north bound lanes of I-81.

Both the state trooper and the driver of the truck were injured and were sent to the hospital.

