THP trooper recognized for state’s largest cocaine seizure in 2020 from April traffic stop

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee Highway Patrol reported Monday that one of its troopers was recognized by the Tennessee Narcotics Officers Association for the largest cocaine seizure in the state in 2020.

THP says that on April 29, Trooper Ryan Fletcher conducted a traffic stop in Loudon County for a traffic violation. Fletcher saw that there was tampering with the wheels and wheel well of the 2011 Audi Q7, and the driver did not have a valid driver’s license.

Eventually Fletcher and another trooper, Kevin Stroup searched the vehicle after the driver told them he had been searched in Mississippi the night before. Both troopers saw an aftermarket compartment when they inspected the wheel wells.

They detained the driver, and shortly after Loudon County Sheriff’s Department K-9 Unit arrived and the K-9 signaled a positive alert for the presence of narcotics.

The vehicle was taken to a garage for further search, and found two large compartments containing 20 kilo-sized bricks (52.8 lbs.) of cocaine.

The driver was charged with possession with intent to distribute.