THP troopers find 2 missing juveniles from Kentucky during traffic stop

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Troopers with Tennessee Highway Patrol found two missing juveniles from Corbin, Kentucky during a traffic stop on I-40 near the 259 mile marker Tuesday morning.
According to THP, the juveniles had been missing since December 2; they also say that the juveniles are safe.
We’ll update you as more information is released in this incident.
