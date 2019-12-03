Three arrested after search warrant discovers meth, paraphernalia and firearms at a Vonore residence

VONORE, Tenn. (WATE) – Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division arresting three suspects after executing a search warrant discovers methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and firearms.

The search warrant was executed at a residence on Knob Road in Vonore.

Samuel Ray Willhite was arrested and charged with, possession of schedule II methamphetamine for resale, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

(Monroe County Sheriff’s Office)

Samuel Anthony Willhite was arrested and charged with: possession of a firearm in commission of a dangerous felony, possession of schedule II methamphetamine for resale, aggravated burglary, and two counts of domestic assault.

(Monroe County Sheriff’s Office)

Tiffany Rashea Valenti was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of probation.