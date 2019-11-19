Three injured after crash Tuesday morning in Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Three people sent to the hospital after a crash Tuesday morning in Knox County.

According to THP, Teresa Beason was stopped at the intersection of Roberts Road and Emory Road; Nancy Vargas from Corryton was traveling east on Emory Rd.

Beason failed to yield to the right of way and hit Vargas as she turned. Vargas then lost control and left the right side of the highway, hitting a traffic sign, going through a yard and then hitting a tree.

Vargas and two children in the car with her were all taken to UT Medical Center with injuries.

Vargas and one of the children were not wearing seatbelts.