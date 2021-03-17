TIMELINE: High wind warning issued for Smokies as strong to severe storms expected overnight

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — WATE 6 Storm Team has updated the timeline for when thunderstorms are expected to cross the region.

Midnight to 3 a.m. for the Plateau

for the Plateau 3 a.m. to 7 a.m. for the Valley, Northern Valley, SE Kentucky, and Southern Valley

for the Valley, Northern Valley, SE Kentucky, and Southern Valley 4 a.m. to 7 a.m. for Sevier County and points North and East (toward the Tri-Cities)

Our WATE 6 Storm Team has issued a WEATHER AWARE through Thursday morning as strong to severe storms are possible overnight for East Tennessee.

A high wind warning goes into effect for the Smokies with gusts expected to reach 70 mph. As a precaution, U.S. 441 over the mountains between Gatlinburg and Cherokee, N.C will close at 6 p.m.

At this point, part of the Plateau and Southern Valley are under a level 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather tonight with heavy rainfall and damaging winds being the main threats.

Early tomorrow morning, the severe weather risk shifts to include most of our area under a level 1 out of 5 risk for severe storms.









Towards the Tri-Cities the risk for severe storms early Thursday morning is slightly greater. The risk for large hail and tornadoes is low, but not zero so please make sure you have multiple ways to receive weather alerts.