TIMELINE: When strong-to-severe storms are expected in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Damaging winds and tornadoes are possible as the opportunity for showers and storms continue overnight. As we move from evening into nighttime, our severe threat looks to increase and this may be the best time for our area to see the severe storm threat.

Plateau: 5 p.m. to midnight

5 p.m. to midnight Valley: 6 p.m. to 1 a.m.

6 p.m. to 1 a.m. Foothills and Smokies: 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.

The more likely areas to see the threat for tornadoes appears to be between Crossville, to Knoxville, down towards Chattanooga. This isn’t the only place that could see them, nearly anyone in our region could, but it appears as through the best ingredients will be in and around this region.

Nearly ALL severe threats are possible into tonight including isolated flooding, small hail, damaging winds and tornadoes. Please make sure you have multiple ways to receive alerts, especially as we get later into the nighttime hours when some may be sleeping.

As we go into the evening hours, the atmosphere is expected to become more unstable as a strong upper-level piece of energy rotates into East Tennessee. There is still some uncertainty as to how unstable we could get through the evening hours. If we see some breaks in the clouds, this will really ramp up our threat for severe storms.

The winds will increase this afternoon, gusting 20 mph to 30 mph, but the Smokies (especially above 3,000 feet) could experience wind gusts of 60 mph to 70 mph even before any storms move in.

Here are some things you and your family can do to stay safe:

Know the difference between a “WATCH” and a “WARNING.”

Know which County you live in and can find it on a map.

Have a safety plan in place BEFORE severe weather threatens.

Charge all electronic devices in case or power outages.

Thankfully, Friday looks much quieter with some sun, a few clouds and mild temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s. The weekend doesn’t look quite as nice though as rain/storm chances return through the day Saturday and once again we could have the opportunity for some strong to severe storms and locally heavy rainfall later Saturday into early Sunday, so we will be Weather AWARE once again.

Looking ahead: