Titanic Museum iceberg wall to take four weeks to rebuild after collapsing, injuring 3 people

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Titanic Museum Attraction released an update following Monday’s incident that left three people hospitalized after an iceberg wall collapsed on them.

The owners, Mary, and John Joslyn say that at this time they do not know the extent of the injuries of those hospitalized, and their thoughts and prayers are with them, and the first responders involved.

At this time the attraction opened up to ticketed guests, however, the iceberg wall doesn’t exist and the area will be blocked off until further notice. The rebuild of the iceberg wall is set to take at least four weeks.

“The safety of our guests and team members is always top of mind. Our maintenance professionals are in the process of re-evaluating our quality and safety guidelines and we’ll make all modifications, as necessary, to proactively ensure the well-being of all who experience Titanic Museum Attractions,” Mary and John Joslyn said.