KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti has received several consumer complaints about Ticketmaster’s presale of tickets to Taylor Swift‘s Eras tour.

The Tennessee Attorney General’s Twitter shared on Tuesday night that Skrmetti was concerned about consumer complaints related to the sale. Skrmetti also spoke to media on Wednesday about the complaints and his office’s concerns.

“We received a number of complaints, and there’s been significant press coverage that the ticket sale process did not go smoothly. There are no allegations, at this time, about any misconduct. But as the attorney general, it’s my job to ensure that the consumer protection laws and antitrust laws in Tennessee are being honored,” said Skrmetti.

This comes after Ticketmaster crashed as fans logged on to join the presale that Ticketmaster sent links out for. The excitement and subsequent frustration for fans follow the exclusive process that getting into the presale for Taylor Swift’s concert tickets. Fans have to be verified before they are able to sign up for the presale by a deadline, and from those who sign up, presale inclusion is determined by a raffle.

“We’re talking about a company with an extremely dominant market share, I’ve heard it may be up to 70% of the concert venue, ticket sales. Anytime you have that kind of concentration of market share, there’s the risk that the lack of competition will not just drive up prices for consumers. It will also reduce the quality of the product and potentially this is a situation where the quality of the product is reduced,” said Skrmetti.

“[Skrmetti] and his Consumer Protection team will use every available tool to ensure that no consumer protection laws were violated,” the Tennessee Attorney General’s account said in their tweet Tuesday evening.

The incident with Ticketmaster comes at a timely point, as Skrmetti announced two settlements related to large companies and their practices that were harmful to consumers. Earlier in the week, the Attorney General’s office announced a $3.1 billion settlement with Walmart that Tennessee would get $70 million over allegations that the company played a role in fueling the opioid crisis. On Tuesday, Skrmetti’s office also announced that a multistate $391 million settlement was reached with Google because of their location tracking practices.