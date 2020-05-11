TN banks call for expanded PPP forgiveness

TENNESSEE (WATE) – The Tennessee Bankers Association is calling for expanded assistance for small business impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The TBA calling on the Treasury and Small Business Administration to expand the Paycheck Protection Program’s loan forgiveness criteria.

“The current guidelines put forth are too restrictive for businesses to receive full forgiveness of these loans.” TBA

As of right now, a business does not have to repay their loan, as long as 75% of the funds they’re given go to payroll, but with increasing rent and utilities expenses, that can be difficult.

The TBA hopes to make sure that these businesses aren’t punished for taking advantage of the help being offered.