TN Department of Military continues work during pandemic

Many frontline workers are continuing to go above and beyond the call of duty to help out during the COVID-19 pandemic.

That includes members from the Tennessee National Guard.

Early in November, the Tennessee Department of Military announced the state’s National Guard reached a milestone for COVID-19 testing. According to a release from the department, soldiers and airmen have administered more than 600,000 tests to people throughout Tennessee.

But as the pandemic continues, Maj. Gen. Jeff Holmes, Tennessee’s adjutant general, said Sunday that members have remained flexible.

During a recent interview with WATE 6 On Your Side, Maj. Gen. Holmes said the department has worked to ensure testing is available and convenient for people across the state, especially for people in rural areas.

Maj. Gen. Holmes said the entire department is appreciative for the community’s response. That also includes how people in Tennessee have been supportive of everyone working during pandemic, from military members, businesses, and health care workers on the frontlines.

The state of Tennessee is also showing its support with a piece of legislation that’ll be introduced for the 2020-2021 General Assembly.

Last week, we announced the @TNMilitaryDept Reemployment Act. Our service members shouldn’t fear losing their job during or after a state deployment, and this simple change to our law will help ensure the very best continue to serve in the National Guard. https://t.co/qqGK4ho0Fa pic.twitter.com/iB7xaK6Jvr — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) November 29, 2020

According to a release from Gov. Bill Lee’s office, The Reemployment Act from the Department of the Military will provide reemployment protections to Tennessee National Guard service members who are called to state active duty.

“Over the coming weeks, we will be offering a preview of policy proposals that will streamline Tennessee government and ensure that we are good stewards of taxpayers’ dollars,” said Gov. Lee in a statement to WATE 6 On Your Side. “Our National Guard servicemen and women have been front and center in our COVID-19 response and this bill will support their efforts and help ensure the very best continue to serve in the Tennessee National Guard.”

The Reemployment Act will: