TN Dept. of Correction joins ‘Visitation 2.0’ to help inmates during the coronavirus pandemic

TENNESSEE (WATE) — The Tennessee Department of Correction is taking a unique approach to reach out to inmates during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Visitation has been suspended since March, due to concerns with COVID-19; TDOC is now partnering with the 4th Purpose Foundation, joining “Visitation 2.0.”
It’s a virtual visitation series, featuring actors, comedians, singers, motivational speakers, and inmates’ family members.
These video will be filled with messages of encouragement during this time of uncertainty.
The state says they’ve also been offering free phone calls during this time, to make sure inmates can stay communicated with loved ones, and added a 24-hour information line for families.
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tennessee nears 100K confirmed cases Tuesday
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- Air travel not expected to recover until 2024
- Cocke County Schools delay start of fall semester
- Second stimulus checks: States warn GOP’s jobless plan could mean months of delayed payments
- Knoxville mayor sends letter of support to Knox County Board of Health
- Oak Ridge assisted living facility resident dies, several others test positive for COVID-19
- MLB suspends Miami Marlins’ season through weekend amid outbreak
- Tennessee Coronavirus: 99,044 COVID-19 cases and 999 deaths
- MEDIC Regional screening all blood donations for coronavirus antibodies in August
- Tennessee AD Fulmer appears in Knoxville video urging masks, social distancing
- Florida neighborhood upset after funeral home uses refrigerated truck to store COVID-19 corpses
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports more than 100 new recoveries, active cases approach 2,000
- Hand sanitizer recall: FDA once again expands list of â€˜toxicâ€™ sanitizers
- Amazon announces at-cost face shields for front-line workers