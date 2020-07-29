TN Dept. of Correction joins ‘Visitation 2.0’ to help inmates during the coronavirus pandemic

TENNESSEE (WATE) — The Tennessee Department of Correction is taking a unique approach to reach out to inmates during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Visitation has been suspended since March, due to concerns with COVID-19; TDOC is now partnering with the 4th Purpose Foundation, joining “Visitation 2.0.”

It’s a virtual visitation series, featuring actors, comedians, singers, motivational speakers, and inmates’ family members.

These video will be filled with messages of encouragement during this time of uncertainty.

The state says they’ve also been offering free phone calls during this time, to make sure inmates can stay communicated with loved ones, and added a 24-hour information line for families.