TN Dept. of Corrections providing additional testing for inmates at Bledsoe County Correctional Complex

Pikeville, Tenn. – The state Department of Correction will test more than 400 inmates as part of a second proactive COVID-19 testing initiative at an East Tennessee facility this weekend.
To date, 12 inmates have tested positive at the Bledsoe County Correctional Complex. Four other tests are pending and one has had a negative result. The prison had a testing initiative on April 9 for all employees at the facility following the positive test of two employees and one contract worker.
TDOC Commissioner Tony Parker called the move “a strategic proactive targeted plan.” Results of the tests will be made available on the department’s website: www.tn.gov/correction.
The Department has also produced and delivered more than 93,000 masks for staff, inmates, county jails and health care workers.
“Disinfection and safety measures are ongoing at all facilities. Staff and inmates are being reminded to continue practicing the recommendations from the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and the (Tennessee Department of Health) to help prevent spreading COVID-19,” the department said in a press release.
