TN Dept. of Corrections providing additional testing for inmates at Bledsoe County Correctional Complex

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

This combination of photos made available by the Mississippi Department of Corrections on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 shows inmates David May, 42, and Dillion Williams, 27. They were discovered missing about 1:45 a.m. Saturday from the state penitentiary at Parchman, Miss. May was convicted of aggravated assault in Harrison County. Williams was convicted of aggravated assault and burglary in Marshall County. (MDOC via AP)

Pikeville, Tenn. – The state Department of Correction will test more than 400 inmates as part of a second proactive COVID-19 testing initiative at an East Tennessee facility this weekend.

To date, 12 inmates have tested positive at the Bledsoe County Correctional Complex. Four other tests are pending and one has had a negative result. The prison had a testing initiative on April 9 for all employees at the facility following the positive test of two employees and one contract worker.

RELATED: TDOC: 13 staff members, 6 contract employees test positive for COVID-19

TDOC Commissioner Tony Parker called the move “a strategic proactive targeted plan.” Results of the tests will be made available on the department’s website: www.tn.gov/correction.

The Department has also produced and delivered more than 93,000 masks for staff, inmates, county jails and health care workers. 

“Disinfection and safety measures are ongoing at all facilities. Staff and inmates are being reminded to continue practicing the recommendations from the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and the (Tennessee Department of Health) to help prevent spreading COVID-19,” the department said in a press release.

MORE ONLINE: Tennessee Department of Correction FAQ COVID-10 website

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Head lice drug emerges as potential coronavirus treatment, studies show

Thumbnail for the video titled "Head lice drug emerges as potential coronavirus treatment, studies show"

Officials prepare for second wave of COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Officials prepare for second wave of COVID-19"

Trump reverses course on power to 'reopen' states amid virus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump reverses course on power to 'reopen' states amid virus"

Kroger, grocery union calling for government to recognize workers as temporary ‘first responders’

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kroger, grocery union calling for government to recognize workers as temporary ‘first responders’"

General Motors completes first set of ventilators

Thumbnail for the video titled "General Motors completes first set of ventilators"

Fauci: 'We're not there yet' on key steps to reopen economy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fauci: 'We're not there yet' on key steps to reopen economy"

Knoxville mayor releases statement on proposed Knox County plan to reopen

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knoxville mayor releases statement on proposed Knox County plan to reopen"

103-year-old woman recovers from coronavirus in Kentucky

Thumbnail for the video titled "103-year-old woman recovers from coronavirus in Kentucky"

Business owners react to Knox Co. Mayor Jacobs' 6-week phased reopening plan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Business owners react to Knox Co. Mayor Jacobs' 6-week phased reopening plan"

Maryville College opening dorms for Blount Memorial staff

Thumbnail for the video titled "Maryville College opening dorms for Blount Memorial staff"

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs talks about his phased reopening

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs talks about his phased reopening"

Nashville woman sewing masks for children

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nashville woman sewing masks for children"

Lessons learned by health care field during COVID-19 pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lessons learned by health care field during COVID-19 pandemic"

Tennessee Department of Health working on high-priority cases of COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tennessee Department of Health working on high-priority cases of COVID-19"

Dollywood reducing salaries, furloughing workers until it reopens

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dollywood reducing salaries, furloughing workers until it reopens"

Fauci: Virus determines when US can safely reopen

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fauci: Virus determines when US can safely reopen"

TVA video shows destruction of high voltage line, towers during tornado in Chattanooga area

Thumbnail for the video titled "TVA video shows destruction of high voltage line, towers during tornado in Chattanooga area"

Trump claims 'total' authority to reopen economy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump claims 'total' authority to reopen economy"

'Social distance powwows' attract thousands online

Thumbnail for the video titled "'Social distance powwows' attract thousands online"

TN lawmakers divided on reopening commerce

Thumbnail for the video titled "TN lawmakers divided on reopening commerce"

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter