TN Dept. of Corrections providing additional testing for inmates at Bledsoe County Correctional Complex

This combination of photos made available by the Mississippi Department of Corrections on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 shows inmates David May, 42, and Dillion Williams, 27. They were discovered missing about 1:45 a.m. Saturday from the state penitentiary at Parchman, Miss. May was convicted of aggravated assault in Harrison County. Williams was convicted of aggravated assault and burglary in Marshall County. (MDOC via AP)

Pikeville, Tenn. – The state Department of Correction will test more than 400 inmates as part of a second proactive COVID-19 testing initiative at an East Tennessee facility this weekend.

To date, 12 inmates have tested positive at the Bledsoe County Correctional Complex. Four other tests are pending and one has had a negative result. The prison had a testing initiative on April 9 for all employees at the facility following the positive test of two employees and one contract worker.

RELATED: TDOC: 13 staff members, 6 contract employees test positive for COVID-19

TDOC Commissioner Tony Parker called the move “a strategic proactive targeted plan.” Results of the tests will be made available on the department’s website: www.tn.gov/correction.

The Department has also produced and delivered more than 93,000 masks for staff, inmates, county jails and health care workers.

“Disinfection and safety measures are ongoing at all facilities. Staff and inmates are being reminded to continue practicing the recommendations from the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and the (Tennessee Department of Health) to help prevent spreading COVID-19,” the department said in a press release.

MORE ONLINE: Tennessee Department of Correction FAQ COVID-10 website

LATEST STORIES