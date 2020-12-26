TN Dept. of Health reports COVID-19 public information lines temporarily down

TENNESSEE (WATE) — After the explosion in Nashville on December 25, the Tennessee Department of Health’s COVID-19 public information lines are currently not working.

The department says it will update when they’re operational again.

You can find information on COVID-19, including the vaccine, at http://covid.tn.gov.