TENNESSEE (WATE) — After the explosion in Nashville on December 25, the Tennessee Department of Health’s COVID-19 public information lines are currently not working.
The department says it will update when they’re operational again.
You can find information on COVID-19, including the vaccine, at http://covid.tn.gov.
LATEST STORIES
- TN Dept. of Health reports COVID-19 public information lines temporarily down
- Investigators hold news conference on progress in Nashville explosion case
- ‘Nobody else was going to do it’: Barstool Sports raises over $6M to keep small businesses open
- Utah football star running back Ty Jordan dies in accidental shooting
- Holiday Festival of Lights at the Cove canceled Saturday night