TN evaluating executive order dealing with unemployment benefits

TENNESSEE (WATE) — The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce said Tuesday it is still evaluating President Trump’s executive order dealing with a particular unemployment benefit.

President Trump’s executive order from Saturday extends a federal benefit for unemployed Americans all across the country through the CARES Act, but it caps the money at $400 per week, down from $600.

The state says it is awaiting guidance from the US Department of Labor concerning rules and conditions for putting the program into place.

Once that’s decided, we will inform you the details and how to sign up.

Meanwhile Governor Bill Lee talked Tuesday about the need for unemployment benefits saying the coronavirus pandemic is still impacting businesses in our state.

“We need to continue to double down on our efforts to mitigate the spread to continue to keep businesses open so folks can get off unemployment roles but in the meantime, part of our responsibility is to provide unemployment insurance. We have been and will continue to do that.” Gov. Bill Lee

Governor Lee also called our state’s unemployment numbers, “staggering” adding however those numbers are moving in the right direction.

Latest Posts