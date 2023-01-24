NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WRKN, WATE) — A second East Tennessee child has died influenza-related illness this season, according to the Tennessee Department of Health. This child is the third pediatric Influenza-related death in the state.

The report of the latest child’s death comes just over a month after the second pediatric influenza related death. That child was from East Tennessee. The health department previously also reported one death occurred in Middle Tennessee.

Nationwide, six flu-associated pediatric deaths were reported during the second week of the new year — totaling 85 pediatric flu deaths so far this season.

“Fortunately, a lot of children can be cared for in the home with these infections just with support and time and help and guidance from your pediatrician, but some of these children do need to be seen and some of them will need to have escalated care and, you know, even need critical care.” said Dr. Yuan, “If you’re worried, don’t let that dissuade you. I think if your child needs care, then they need care.”

Flu season has hit Tennessee hard. Earlier this year, the state reported some of the highest levels of flu activity that were seen nationwide.

The CDC currently has the state at the moderate level for flu activity and recommends that everyone six months and older receives a flu vaccine regularly.