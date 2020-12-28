TN lawmakers grateful for first responders’ actions during Christmas morning explosion

TENNESSEE (WATE) — Two Tennessee lawmakers, among others, have voiced their gratitude for the actions of first responders during the Christmas morning explosion in downtown Nashville.

As you may know, five Metro Nashville Police officers, and one sergeant are being hailed as heroes, as they ran toward the danger and helped evacuate the area ahead of the bombing.

Senator Marsha Blackburn sent out her message of gratitude:

“We’re just so grateful for those men and women. They responded so quickly, their actions saved lives. They’ve recognized for this and we wanted to express our gratitude.” Sen. Marsha Blackburn

Representative Tim Burchett also commended those six officers by saying: