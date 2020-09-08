TN prosecutors launch awareness effort: ‘Fentanyl, The Deadliest High’

FILE – In this June 6, 2017 file photo, an example of the amount of fentanyl that can be deadly after a news conference about deaths from fentanyl exposure, at DEA Headquarters in Arlington Va. The Justice Department’s inspector general says the Drug Enforcement Administration was “slow to respond” as America grappled with a rising opioid epidemic. The watchdog released a report Tuesday examining the agency’s regulatory and enforcement efforts to control opioids. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

TENNESSEE (WATE) — Prosecutors around the state want to get the word out about the dangers of the synthetic opioid narcotic known as fentanyl.

The Tennessee District Attorneys General conference calls the awareness effort, “Fentanyl, The Deadliest High.”

The super-powerful painkiller/drug is blamed for a huge increase in overdoses; fentanyl mixed in with other drugs, users may not know the drug’s strength.

Experts say a dose as small as four grains of sand can be lethal.

Members of the conference tell us this awareness campaign will focus on young people ages 13 to 18, leaning heavily on social media.

LATEST STORIES