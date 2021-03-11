TN Senate approves legislation to protect adopted children from abuse

TENNESSEE (WATE) — The Tennessee Senate unanimously approved legislation on Thursday requiring adoptive parents receiving subsidies to provide the Department of Children’s Services with medical or school enrollment records each year.

Senate Bill 270, sponsored by Senator Ken Yager (R-Kingston), also authorizes DCS to initiate a face-to-face visit if the adoptive parent fails to provide the documentation and foul play might be suspected.

According to a release from Sen. Yager’s office, “state senators cast their votes in favor of the legislation while standing in honor and remembrance of two children who suffered horrific deaths after being abused by their adoptive parents.”

Sen. Yager said he made a promise to his constituents to spearhead this legislation following the incidents that happened in Roane County and Knox County.

“This was an abhorrent crime,” Sen. Yager stated in a news release issued to WATE 6 On Your Side. “About 99% of adoptive parents do an outstanding job. However, there is a fraction who abuse children while pocketing their adoption subsidy, which is intended to help support the child’s needs. That is who this bill targets. We must do everything we can to ensure this never happens again.”

According to authorities, the first child’s body was found buried in the family’s barn in Roane County. A second child, a boy, was reportedly found buried in the backyard of the adoptive parents’ adult biological son in Knox County.

The adoptive parents continued receiving financial benefits for both children after their death.

The bill now must pass the House of Representatives, where it is sponsored by Rep. Mary Littleton (R-Dickson), before it goes to the governor’s desk for his signature.

Sen. Yager said he will do what he can to assist Rep. Littleton’s office to help with the legislation as it makes it way through different committees.