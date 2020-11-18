TN Supreme Court suspends jury trials from Nov. 23 through Jan. 31 due to COVID-19 concerns

TENNESSEE (WATE) — On Tuesday, the Tennessee Supreme Court issued an order to suspend jury trials from November 23 through January 31 of next year due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in the state.
This order stands unless an exemption is granted by the Chief Justice.
Previously, jury trials in Tennessee were suspended from March 13 through July 3.
This order also calls for:
- Face coverings for all persons who enter the courthouse
- Video conferencing whenever possible
- No one with COVID-19 can participate in in-person proceedings
- Judges to schedule and conduct in-person hearings to minimize wait times
