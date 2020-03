COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee Tech in Cookeville canceled classes Tuesday because of last night’s storms.

The university’s president telling WATE that no injuries were reported on campus, and no buildings were structurally damaged.

Tuesday’s closures were done, “Out of respect for the many people suffering losses.”

President Oldham saying, “We are part of a bigger Cookeville community that is doing an amazing job responding to the physical and emotional needs of those affected.”