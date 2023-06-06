KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Award-winning American rock band TOOL is coming to East Tennessee this fall, Thompson-Boling Arena announced Tuesday.

The band is expanding its recently announced festival appearances to include a performance in Knoxville on Friday, Nov. 3 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday, June 9 at 10 a.m. EST. Pre-sale tickets are available exclusively via TOOL’s fan club, TOOL Army, on June 8 at 10 a.m. EST. A limited number of VIP packages, including premium tickets, soundcheck access, exclusive merchandise and more, will be offered to TOOL Army members simultaneously, with remaining options available to the general public as the on-sale begins on June 9.

TOOL will join a long list of rock icons that have played at Thompson-Boling Arena since the University of Tennessee began alcohol sales at campus venues in 2019.

Journey and Toto played at the arena as part of their 50th Anniversary tour. Paul McCartney and Elton John performed at the venue in 2022. Other major acts including Stevie Nicks, Eagles, Guns N’Roses, Aerosmith and Shania Twain have or are also performing at the venue in 2023.

TOOL formed in 1990 in California and has released five studio albums: “Undertow” in 1993, “Ænima” in 1996, “Lateralus” in 2001,“10,000 Days” in 2006, and “Fear Inoculum” in 2019; along with two EPs: “72826″ in 1991 and “Opiate in 1992, plus the limited-edition boxset “Salival” in 2000. The band has won four GRAMMY Awards®: Best Metal Performance (1998, “Ænima”), Best Metal Performance (2002, “Schism”), Best Recording Package (2007, 10,000 Days) and Best Metal Performance (2020, “7empest”). TOOL is comprised of musicians Danny Carey (drums), Justin Chancellor (bass), Adam Jones (guitar) and Maynard James Keenan (vocals).

A link to tickets is available on Thompson-Boling Arena’s website.