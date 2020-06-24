Tower at East TN Technology Park comes down

Breaking News
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) – A major demolition project was completed Wednesday in Oak Ridge.

Workers were able to tear down a 180-foot tower which was a portion of the centrifuge complex at East Tennessee Technology Park.

The task was part of a larger effort to take down the entire complex which was a series of structures originally built to develop, test and demonstrate the capability of centrifuge technology for uranium enrichment.

The last of these facilities ceased operation in the mid-1980s.

