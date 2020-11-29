Tracking coronavirus: Knox County active cases dip, 125 residents hospitalized

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Active cases of COVID-19 among Knox County residents declined and one death was reported Sunday by the Knox County Health Department.

Active cases dipped slightly by 78 according to the latest data. Of the 2,132 active cases among Knox County residents, 125 are hospitalized with COVID-19.

The Knox County Health Department reported 282 new cases of COVID-19, the third straight day of more than 280 new cases among county residents.

There have been 58 deaths from COVID-19 reported in Knox County this month, surpassing July’s high of 35. KCHD has reported 163 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic hit Knox County in March, 157 of those have happened since July 2.

Reported Knox County deaths by month

November: 58 deaths

October: 21 deaths

September: 26 deaths

August: 19 deaths

July: 35 deaths

The inactive case count grew by 392 since Saturday for a total of 17,124 in the county.

As of Sept. 4, KCHD reports “inactive” cases instead of “recovered” cases. Inactive cases include those who are 14 days or more beyond their illness onset date or, for asymptomatic cases, their specimen collection date. This is in alignment with the Tennessee Department of Health.

Of the 18,071 total confirmed Knox County cases reported since the pandemic began, 591 of them have resulted in hospitalization. There are 1,033 probable cases listed on the Health Department dashboard.

KCHD updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information. Press briefings by the Knox County Health Department are on Tuesday and Thursday. Briefings begin at 12:30 p.m.