SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Sevier County Sheriff’s Office reports that a trailer was deemed a total loss after a fire on Sunday.

Sevier County Fire Department responded to a trailer fire on Nuns Cove Rd. just before 9 p.m.

Crews determined that the fire started at the dryer in the trailer and were unable to extinguish the fire before it spread into the vents.

The occupants were able to get out safely and no injuries have been reported.