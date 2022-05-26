COPPERHILL, Tenn. (WATE) — Trails and other portions near the Ocoee Whitewater Center will reopen Friday, according to the Cherokee National Forest and the Tennessee Valley Authority. The visitor center burned down on April 26.

No one was injured in the fire that destroyed the whitewater center in late April. With the reopening of the trails and recreation areas on Friday, visitors should be aware that the fenced-in area around the visitor center will remain closed to the public and vehicles will not be permitted in parking areas when the gates are shut.

The Ocoee Whitewater Center, near Ducktown, Tenn. in the southeastern part of the state was the canoe slalom venue for the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta. Forest Service officials say the whitewater center was a key recreation site on the forest for about 300,000 visitors a year.

Repairs are still underway after the fire.

TVA’s strobe and siren warning system were damaged during the fire and is no longer functional, so TVA is working on restoring the warning system, but officials say it could take several more weeks to complete.

In the meantime, TVA has installed signage in the area alerting users of the potential for rapidly rising water.

“In the absence of the warning system, visitors to the area should exercise extreme caution if entering the river channel. Large amounts of water could be discharged at any time and without any warning,” TVA stated in a news release.

Recreation areas, including all trails, and the lower lot will be opened to the public on Friday, May 27. The public is asked to proceed with caution and to plan accordingly if heading out to the trails or the surrounding area of the visitor center.