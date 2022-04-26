KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A large tree fell onto a North Knoxville home and initially trapped a person inside Tuesday morning, according to the Knoxville Fire Department.

KFD responded to the scene in the 5500 block of Pinecrest Road at 7:24 a.m. and said the woman who had been trapped was able to escape the home uninjured. The home is “severely damaged,” according to fire officials.

  • (Photo: KFD)
  • (Photo: KFD)
  • (Photo: KFD)
  • (Photo: KFD)

East Tennessee overnight into Tuesday morning is seeing widespread rain that is expected to continue through the morning, according to WATE 6 Storm Team.

No further details were yet available.