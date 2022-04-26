KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A large tree fell onto a North Knoxville home and initially trapped a person inside Tuesday morning, according to the Knoxville Fire Department.

KFD responded to the scene in the 5500 block of Pinecrest Road at 7:24 a.m. and said the woman who had been trapped was able to escape the home uninjured. The home is “severely damaged,” according to fire officials.

East Tennessee overnight into Tuesday morning is seeing widespread rain that is expected to continue through the morning, according to WATE 6 Storm Team.

No further details were yet available.