Trio arrested in Sullivan Co. face charges in death of Tazewell man

TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) – Three people have been arrested and charged in the death of Aaron Jeremiah Massengill after his body was discovered Feb. 22 along Ferguson Ridge Road.

An autopsy revealed that Massengill died as a result of a gunshot wound.

A joint investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office and the Tazewell Police Department led to Patrick Andrew Smith, 26; Courtney L. Gilpin, 23; and Jimmy Lee Riffe, 36.

All three were taken into custody at a residence in Sullivan County. Massengill’s vehicle was also recovered from the residence.

The three face one count each of first degree murder, aggravated robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery. Riffe and Gilpin are being held in the Claiborne County Jail. Smith is being held in the Sullivan County Jail, awaiting transport to Claiborne County.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.