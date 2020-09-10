Trio facing multiple charges after raid on Clinton home

CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) — Three people are facing multiple charges after agents with the 7th Judicial District Crime Task Force on Wednesday seized a fentanyl/heroin compound, firearms and cellphone data from a home.

According to a release from the task force, 10 grams of the drug mixture and seven firearms were taken from 119 King St.

Source: 7th Judicial District Task Force

“The fentanyl/heroin compound that was seized will have an unknown positive impact of saving lives in Anderson County as, this deadly drug is causing overdoses, often fatal, every month.” District Attorney General Dave Clark of the 7th Judicial District stated. “The increase in heroin/fentanyl compound in East Tennessee is alarming. We are seeing drug dealers mix in deadly fentanyl to heroin and even counterfeit prescription pain pills. The work of the CTF in combating this deadly illegal fentanyl distribution is important in making our community safer.”

Timothy Fritz, Atosha Fritz, and Holden Fritz were arrested.

Timothy Fritz was charged with the manufacture, sale and delivery of a Schedule I substance,

manufacture, sale and delivery of a Schedule II substance, possession of a firearm during a

dangerous felony, criminal conspiracy, maintaining a dwelling for the use of narcotics, child

abuse and neglect, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Atosha was charged with tampering with evidence in addition to the same charges Timothy was charged. Holden was arrested on an outstanding violation of probation from Anderson County.

Members of the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, the United States Marshall’s Smoky Fugitive Task Force, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Tennessee Army National Guard Counterdrug Task Force, Department of Homeland Security Investigations, and the Tennessee Department of Corrections were involved in the arrest.

