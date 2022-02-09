KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Three finalists have been chosen in the search for a new superintendent for Knox County Schools.

On Wednesday, the Knox County Board of Education voted to accept three superintendent finalists:

Dr. Linda Cash, director of schools, Bradley County, Cleveland, Tenn.

Dr. Jon Rysewyk, KCS assistant superintendent/chief academic officer

Mr. Kirk Shrum, chief school leadership officer, Henry County Schools, McDonough, Ga.

In September, Knox County Schools Superintendent Bob Thomas announced he would be retiring on June 30, 2022, following the conclusion of the 2021-22 academic school year. Since then the school system has begun searching for a replacement. The board held a forum and gathered input to gauge what the community wanted in a new superintendent.

The board voted in October to allow the Tennessee School Board Association to facilitate the search. The TSBA identified 10 criteria to look for in candidates.

The board will now have to vote on which of the three finalists will become Knox County Schools’ new superintendent.