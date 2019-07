KNOXVILLE, Tenn (WATE) According to KPD, around 11 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a burglary at the KUB Operations Center on Jackson Ave.

Officers are saying that a Ford 150, and a trailer with equipment were stolen from the property.

(KPD: Picture of the stolen truck and equipment)



(KPD: Picture of trailer and equipment stolen)

On Sunday, 072119 at about 11:08 AM, officers responded to a business burglary at the KUB Operations Center on Jackson… Posted by Knoxville Police Department – TN on Sunday, July 21, 2019

KPD is asking anyone with information or if you’ve seen these vehicles in possession with anyone other than authorized individuals to call their communications center at (865)-215-4010.