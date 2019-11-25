UPDATE: Person hit by train in North Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – UPDATE: A person hit by a train in North Knoxville.

KFD telling our crew on the scene that the train was travelling south on the tracks when it hit the victim.

That collision happening Monday some time after 5 p.m.

The victim was taken to UT Medical Center.

This all happening at a railroad crossing along Cedar Lane.

We do not know the condition of the person at this time; KPD is investigating.

We have a crew on the scene, and we will update you as more information becomes available.