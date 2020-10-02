White House: Trump to travel to military hospital after COVID-19 diagnosis, remain for ‘few days’ on advice of doctors

WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 15: U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump wait for the arrival of Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu outside the West Wing of the White House September 15, 2020 in Washington, DC. Netanyahu is in Washington to participate in the signing ceremony of the Abraham Accords. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (WATE/AP) — President Donald Trump will spend a “few days” at a military hospital after contracting COVID-19, the White House said Friday.

Trump was to depart the White House by helicopter late Friday for Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, a White House official said. The official said the visit was precautionary and that Trump would work from the hospital’s presidential suite, which is equipped to allow him to continue his official duties.

“President Trump remains in good spirts, has mild symptoms, and has been working throughout the day. Out of an abundance of caution, and at the recommendation of his physician and medical experts, the President will be working from the presidential offices at Walter Reed for the next few days. President Trump appreciates the outpouring of support for both he and the First Lady.” Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany

A source familiar with the decision confirms that former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign is pulling all negative advertisements in light of President Trump’s positive test for COVID-19.

The source adds that the decision was made prior to the announcement that President Trump is being taken to Walter Reed Medical Center.

This cannot be a partisan moment.



It must be an American moment.



We have to come together as a nation. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 2, 2020

Trump receives antibody cocktail, ‘fatigued’ after testing positive for COVID-19

Donald Trump has received an antibody cocktail, according to the president’s physician Sean Conley.

According to the physician’s release on Friday afternoon, the president received an 8 gram dose of Regeneron’s polyclonal antibody cocktail. Trump is also taking zinc, vitamin D, famotidine, melatonin, and a daily aspirin.

Dr. Conley reports that the president is “fatigued but in good spirits.”

Conley also reports that the first lady has a mild cough and headache. The remainder of the first family are well and have tested negative for the coronavirus.

Conely says the president and first lady have a team of experts evaluating them and are looking at the “next best steps.”

