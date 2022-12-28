KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Valley Authority announced that they are taking full responsibility for the rolling blackouts across East Tennessee caused by an increased strain on their power system.

“We never want to impact anyone’s energy at any time. This is not the way we want to serve our communities and customers. We are conducting a thorough review of what occurred and why. We are committed to sharing these lessons learned and – more importantly – the corrective actions we take in the weeks ahead to ensure we are prepared to manage significant events in the future,” according to TVA.

According to the statement, TVA said the sustained record-breaking cold temperatures and high winds from winter storm “Elliot” strained the power grids across the nation.

On Dec. 23, TVA claims they supplied more power than at any other time in its nearly 90-year history. However, they added that this was the highest winter power peak in TVA history.

In the statement, TVA said on two occasions during the 24-hour period, they directed local power companies to reduce power consumption.

On Dec. 23, there was a five percent system-wide power consumption reduction for two hours and 15 minutes, and on Dec. 24, there was a system-wide power consumption reduction of 5-10 percent curtailments for five hours and 40 minutes.

“Most of the local power companies were able to target power reductions that impacted customers for relatively short durations. We greatly appreciate their partnership and support throughout this event. We will learn from this unprecedented event and are committed to providing you with the reliable service you expect and deserve,” according to TVA.

The statement comes after Representative Tim Burchett (TN-2) sent a letter to Jeffery Lyash, President and CEO of TVA stating that the service disruption was “unacceptable.”

The blackout ended on Dec. 24 after the federally owned utility corporation asked customers to voluntarily reduce electricity usage.