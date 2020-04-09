1  of  2
Breaking News
Storms expected Wednesday night into Thursday morning; some could produce high winds, hail 79 deaths from coronavirus in Tennessee; 4,362 COVID-19 cases
Closings
There are currently 40 active closings. Click for more details.

TVA releases statement after President Trump makes remarks about CEO’s salary

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (WATE) – The Tennessee Valley Authority released a statement regarding President Trump’s remarks about the CEO Jeff Lyash’s salary during Wednesday’s Coronavirus Task Force briefing.

During the Wednesday Coronavirus Task Force briefing, a reporter asked a question related to a new infrastructure bill: “Members of your administration and members of Congress have pointed out that the top-paid federal employee, it’s not the president … it’s the head of the Tennessee Valley Authority and he made $8 million last year…”

President Trump responded, “It is ridiculous, I agree. It’s ridiculous. I think it’s the highest paid government…. “

The president went on to say, “You said Tennessee Valley Authority, right? Has to be the highest-paid man in any government – makes approximately $8 million or $9 million. I don’t know the gentleman, but he’s got a heck of a job. He gets paid a lot of money. He’s been there for a long while, hasn’t he?”

Lyash was named TVA’s President and CEO in April 2019.

President Trump called TVA a “quasi-public agency” and also said that part of the pending infrastructure bill involved reducing the TVA leaders’ pay “by a lot,” which he said he would support.

TVA’s Statement:

TVA’s mission of service requires that we attract and retain highly skilled individuals in a specialized industry. Although a federal corporation, TVA receives no federal funding for its operations. All funds are generated through wholesale sale of electricity.

TVA employees do not receive federal health or retirement benefits. Benchmarking other utility peers who are competing for the same talent is the only method available to create a competitive compensation system.

TVA’s CEO total compensation is in the bottom 25% of utility peers as confirmed by independent auditors and approved annually by the TVA Board of Directors.

Unlike most federal agencies, TVA complies with Securities and Exchange Commission requirements, posting detailed annual reports that include total compensation of TVA’s senior executives.

SEC regulations require TVA to note deferred compensation, such as accrued retirement, each year as part of our annual 10-K report. As a result of these factors, TVA CEO total compensation numbers compared to other federal workers do not represent an equal comparison.

At TVA, no federal taxpayer funding is involved in compensation or benefits and the full details of total compensation are not consistent.

Tennessee Valley Authority

Senator Lamar Alexander also released a statement about the president’s comments.

Sen. Alexander’s Statement:

“Attacking TVA doesn’t do one thing to solve the pandemic and has no place in federal COVID-19 response legislation. TVA is helping by making $1B in credit available to help 154 local power companies keep the power on for families who may have trouble paying their electric bills during this crisis.

TVA does not receive any federal taxpayer subsidies or federal appropriations. If necessary, we can debate at a more appropriate time the TVA CEO’s pay, which is lower than other big utilities, and TVA’s rates which are among the lowest in the country.”

Sen. Alexander

 

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Tennessee gov sees good news in virus model, urges vigilance

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tennessee gov sees good news in virus model, urges vigilance"

Social distance 'tailgating'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Social distance 'tailgating'"

New projection assumes Tennessee COVID-19 peak on April 15

Thumbnail for the video titled "New projection assumes Tennessee COVID-19 peak on April 15"

Sunday school at home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sunday school at home"

Knox County Health Department working with local health care providers to increase testing of COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County Health Department working with local health care providers to increase testing of COVID-19"

Building better family relationships during COVID-19 pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Building better family relationships during COVID-19 pandemic"

Daycare centers fighting to stay open

Thumbnail for the video titled "Daycare centers fighting to stay open"

Gym closures: Policies and workouts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gym closures: Policies and workouts"

Gov. Bill Lee talks about promising signs as the state reports 65 COVID-19 deaths on Monday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Bill Lee talks about promising signs as the state reports 65 COVID-19 deaths on Monday"

Can your pet catch COVID-19?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Can your pet catch COVID-19?"

Knox County Health Department: Wear masks in public

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County Health Department: Wear masks in public"

How to take advantage of quarantine

Thumbnail for the video titled "How to take advantage of quarantine"

How the Pruitts are handling the pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "How the Pruitts are handling the pandemic"

Parked during the pandemic: Maintaining your car during coronavirus pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Parked during the pandemic: Maintaining your car during coronavirus pandemic"

PSA: Knoxville, please stay at home

Thumbnail for the video titled "PSA: Knoxville, please stay at home"

Knox County Health Director Dr. Martha Buchanan gives a coronavirus update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County Health Director Dr. Martha Buchanan gives a coronavirus update"

Bronx Zoo tiger tests positive for the coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bronx Zoo tiger tests positive for the coronavirus"

Walgreens to provide face covers, temperature checks for employees

Thumbnail for the video titled "Walgreens to provide face covers, temperature checks for employees"

Biden: Trump 'awful slow' to use power of office

Thumbnail for the video titled "Biden: Trump 'awful slow' to use power of office"

Patients rush to join studies of remdesivir drug

Thumbnail for the video titled "Patients rush to join studies of remdesivir drug"

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter

Trending Stories