TVA reports record-low fuel costs

TENNESSEE (WATE) – The price of oil has been dropping in recent weeks in East Tennessee and the Tennessee Valley Authority reports that company’s fuel costs have reached a record-low.
TVA told WATE 6 On Your Side on Tuesday that its actual fuel costs in March were the lowest since 2006 when they started calculating the fuel cost separately.
The company says the drop is primarily due to pandemic impacts and mild weather which caused significantly lower sales for than expected for March.
This is the fourth straight month-to-month fuel cost drop for TVA this year.
