CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Valley Authority officially retired the Bull Run Fossil Plant in Clinton on Friday, according to a release from the TVA.

The plant provided more than 270 million megawatt hours of electricity since it went into service in 1967. Bull Run finished it’s final stretch with a 48-day continuous run to burn down the remaining fuel onsite, the TVA said.

Bull Run was originally designed to produce up to 950 megawatts. At the time, it was nearly 1.5 times as powerful as the largest units that were in operation. Recently, it was still able to generate 765 megawatts, according to the TVA. While in commission, the Bull Run plant was awarded the title of the “Best Heat Rate” in the United States 14 times.

This decision to close the plant has been years in the making, as the TVA says it is planning to retire its entire coal fleet by 2035.

(Tennessee Valley Authority)

(Tennessee Valley Authority)

(Tennessee Valley Authority)

(Tennessee Valley Authority)

The future of the site, including the 800-foot-tall, reinforced concrete chimney remains uncertain, as the TVA said no decision have been made and it is considering many options for future use of the site. Some of the potential options mentioned by the TVA include potentially using the site for battery storage or installing a synchronous condenser at the site, but an environmental review process, public input, and TVA Board approval will be needed for a final decision.

According to the TVA, every employee at the Bull Run site was given their first choice of post site retirement options, including a new position within the TVA, remaining onsite as a part of the transition team, or retirement.

Bull Run’s retirement comes less than a month after a report by the North American Electric Reliability Corporation revealed that the TVA is vulnerable to generators going offline during extremely cold conditions, such as the cold snap that prompted the TVA to institute rolling blackouts on December 23 and 24 last year.

After the blackouts, the TVA released a statement saying that the blackouts were caused by an increased strain on their power systems, adding that it was conducting a review on why the strain happened and to find corrective actions to prepare for future significant events.

Earlier this year, the TVA sought an updated National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit that would allow them to retire the plant by the end of 2023. This decision came after the TVA voted in 2019 to retire Bull Run and the Paradise Unit 3 power plants.

In addition to retiring its coal power plants, the TVA is hoping to expand its solar energy resources and has set a goal to add 10,000 megawatts by 2035.