TVA to hold another virtual open house on the future of Bull Run

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TENNESSEE (WATE) — The Tennessee Valley Authority is planning to hold another virtual open house on the future of the Bull Run Plant next month.

The TVA called its last open house a success, saying this new one will offer a more interactive opportunity than the last.

Details are still being hammered out, but the virtual open house is scheduled to happen Sept. 24.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter