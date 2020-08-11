TVA to hold another virtual open house on the future of Bull Run

TENNESSEE (WATE) — The Tennessee Valley Authority is planning to hold another virtual open house on the future of the Bull Run Plant next month.
The TVA called its last open house a success, saying this new one will offer a more interactive opportunity than the last.
Details are still being hammered out, but the virtual open house is scheduled to happen Sept. 24.
