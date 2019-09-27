Two arrested in connection to several residential and attempted burglaries in Sevierville

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Sevierville Police Department reporting they have arrested two people that are suspected of multiple residential burglaries and attempted burglaries over the past week.

32-year-old Cynthia Zegilla, and 52-year-old Francis Zegilla from Kingsport, were taken into custody on Thursday, Sep. 26.

(Sevierville Police Department)

(Sevierville Police Department)

According to Bob Stahlke with the Sevierville Police Department, multiple burglaries and attempted burglaries have been reported over the past week.

Officers were able to develop a vehicle description from home video near one of the burglary locations.

While officers were investigating one of the burglary locations, another burglary occurred and the victim gave officers a similar description of the suspect’s vehicle.

Officers quickly responded and located the vehicle and discovered items that were reported stolen in the vehicle; along with several other items that were identified from several residential burglaries.

Cynthia Zegilla was charged with two counts of aggravated burglary, two counts of attempted burglary and two counts of theft of property.

Francis Zegilla was charged with one count of burglary and one count of attempted burglary.

This is an ongoing investigation, all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.