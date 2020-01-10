Two arrested, two cited after drug bust in Maryville

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Blount County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men and cited two women after finding crystal methamphetamine while executing a search warrant at a residence in Maryville.

On Thursday, investigators executed a search warrant at a residence on Jackson Avenue where they discovered crystal meth and U.S. currency.

The search warrant was executed due to numerous complaints by citizens about drug activity at the residence.

Two arrested

35-year-old Joshua R. Frye is charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance for resale, and maintaining a dwelling where controlled substances are used or sold. Frye is being held on a $30,000 bond.



37-year-old Thomas Wayne Sherman is charged with violation of probation. Sherman is being held without bond.



Two cited