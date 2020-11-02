Two dead in potential murder-suicide in Campbell County

JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WATE) — Two people are dead after what police are calling a potential murder-suicide.

According to the Campbell County Sheriff’s department, on Saturday Oct. 31, deputies were notified of a potential domestic violence incident in the Wheeler Landing subdivision of Jacksboro, Tenn.

Campbell County Sheriff Robbie Goins along with other members of the Sheriff’s Office responded to the home in question. After receiving no response from the household, Sheriff’s Office deputies made entry into the home. Upon securing the residence, deputies discovered two bodies in what appeared to be a potential murder-suicide. Investigators remained on-scene throughout the night collecting evidence.

Neighbors were shocked to hear what happened. Charles Copeland has lived in the subdivision for 16 years and says nothing like this has ever happened before.

“It’s been a quiet peaceful neighborhood the whole 16 years we’ve lived here and we know most of the neighbors. Nobody has given us any trouble at all, it’s been a good place,” Copeland said.

He lives across the street from the house where the incident took place. He said there were never any red flags and the people who lived there seemed friendly.

“It was a total shock to me to find out that both of them was dead and what had happened over at the house. It’s a funny feeling. I just kind of feel empty knowing two people died across the street and how they died and it bothers me,” Copeland said.

The victim has been identified as Cindy Reynolds Hurt. She was a former tourism director for Campbell County.

“This event is a tragedy. The victim in this incident was a beloved member of the community and will be missed by everyone who had the pleasure of being in her company. If you scan through the pages of social media you will see the many posts mourning this great loss and celebrating a life gone too soon. We will continue to support the family of those involved and lift them in our thoughts and prayers,” said Sheriff Robbie Goins.

Campbell County Mayor E.L. Morton says he is deeply saddened by this and will be praying for her family.

The name of the suspect has not yet been released.