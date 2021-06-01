Two dead in Saturday house fire identified as family members of Gatlinburg Police officer

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — The Sevierville Police Department reports the daughter and father-in-law of Gatlinburg Police officer Robert Frederick died in Saturday’s house fire in Sevier County.

SPD reports officer Frederick is in critical condition at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville after attempting to save his family members in the fire.

The department is asking the public to keep officer Frederick, his family, and the Gatlinburg Police Department as well the first responders to the scene in their thoughts and prayers.