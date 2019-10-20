Two Dollar Tree stores in Knoxville burglarized

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- Sunday Knoxville Police Department responded to two different burglaries that occurred overnight at Dollar Tree stores.

The first burglary happened at the store at 252 Morrell Road while the other happened at 8909 Town and Country Circle.

Both locations had the back doors pried open and the businesses safes were cut open.

The investigation is still ongoing and as of now there is no suspect. If you have any information about these crimes you’re asked to call Knoxville police or crime stoppers.