Two Indiana men injured after 40-foot fall from balcony in Townsend while wrestling

Erlanger Life Force’s Airbus H135 is seen in this photo shared by Townsend Area Volunteer Fire Department on May 23, 2021

TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WATE) — Two men were injured over the weekend after falling 40 feet from a balcony.

Rescue crews recovered Ethan E Collins, 18, and Trent A. Collins, 43, both of Huntington, Indiana, and took them by air and by ground to a Knoxville hospital. Conditions have not been released.

A Blount County Sheriff’s Office report says witnesses reported the two, “who had been consuming alcoholic beverages and began to playfully wrestle. While wrestling, they fell into the balcony railing, causing it to break and them to fall.”

A 911 call was made from the cabin in the 1200 block of Little Round Top Way, a road that branches off Wears Valley Road at the Townsend end of the valley. The call for help was received by first responders just before 10 p.m. Saturday, May 22.

Deputy Alexander Hamilton reported that when emergency crews arrived on scene, the two men were laying underneath the balcony on a hillside and the railing of the balcony was broken.

Blount County AMR, Blount County Sheriff’s Office, and Townsend Fire Department all responded to the emergency. Townsend Fire said the rescue required the use of rope rescue equipment. Life Force Air Medical flew one of the injured men to UT Medical Center.

The Sheriff’s Office report says 7 others, from Indiana and North Carolina, were at the cabin when the two fell, two of whom are listed as witnesses.