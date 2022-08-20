OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Oak Ridge Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened Friday evening.

Around 6 p.m., ORPD responded to a two-vehicle crash that that left two people injured. The crash took place on Melton Lake Drive between Amanda Drive and Emory Valley Road. Each vehicle only contained the drivers police say.

The driver of one vehicle had life-threatening injuries and was flown by Lifestar to the UT Medical Center for treatment. The other driver was taken to a local hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

(WATE Staff)

(WATE Staff)

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. ORPD’s Crash Reconstruction Team is investigating the crash.

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app to get updates sent to your phone.