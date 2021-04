KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A car ended up on its top after an accident in West Knox County.

According to a spokesperson from Knox County Rural Metro, one person is in serious condition and another has injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening following the accident in the 9900 block of Bluegrass Road.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Department is investigating and the cause is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story.