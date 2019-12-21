Two Kingsport men arrested, charged with 1st-degree murder in Hawkins County

CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (WATE) – Two Kingsport men are charged with 1st-degree murder after a female was found on the side of the road with multiple gunshot wounds in Church Hill.

On Dec. 16, around 8:30 a.m. Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a female laying on the side of Tranbarger Road unresponsive.

22-year-old Ashley Gail Vick was pronounced dead at the scene, and after an autopsy, it was determined she died from multiple gunshot wounds.

After an investigation by the Hawkin’s County Sheriff’s Office and the TBI, 30-year-old Bradley Wayne Addington and 27-year-old Patrick Cody Charlton of Kingsport were arrested and charged with 1st-degree murder.

They’re both in custody in the Hawkins County Jail without bond and are scheduled to appear in Hawkins County General Sessions Court on Dec. 23.

This is still an active homicide investigation.