Two Louisville men arrested on multiple drug & firearms charges

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Blount County Sheriff’s Office arrested two Louisville men for multiple drug and firearm charges.

BCSO says investigators with the Fifth Judicial Drug Task Force and deputies responded to a house on McCosh Road to serve active warrants on burglary suspects.

After searching the residence, they found three firearms, at least nine ounces of heroin, cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

The drugs have an estimated street value of more than $40,000.

BCSO arrested 34-year-old Jonathan De’Shawn Jones and 29-year-old Jerry Cody Lawson.

“Jonathan De’Shawn Jones, 34, McCosh Road, Louisville. Jones is charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance (heroin) with intent to resell; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (cocaine) with intent to resell; convicted felon in possession of a firearm; possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony; and maintaining a dwelling where drugs are used or sold. Jones is being held at the Blount County Correctional Facility on bonds totaling $285,000 pending a hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court at 9 a.m. August 26.” BCSO

“Jerry Cody Lawson, 29, McCosh Road, Louisville. Lawson is charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance (heroin) with intent to resell; convicted felon in possession of a firearm; possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony; and maintaining a dwelling where drugs are used or sold. Lawson is being held on bonds totaling $210,000 pending a hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court at 9 a.m. August 26.” BCSO

