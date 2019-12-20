Two Lyft passengers facing charges after alleged attack

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Two women are facing charges after getting into an altercation with their Lyft driver.

Knoxville Police saying, 37-year-old Nicole Francis and 36-year-old Natasha Horton were picked up just before 2 a.m. on Wednesday.

During the ride, they became argumentative with the driver, 40-year-old Tyler McClure.

He then pulled over and asked them to leave, which they refused to do.

The incident escalated, turning physical, and according to police, the riders attacked the driver by hitting and choking him.

The driver then drew his knife and began stabbing the two women.

They were taken to UT Medical Center for their injuries.

Again, charges are pending against the two passengers, not the driver, the investigation is ongoing.